Fire tears through Brooklyn synagogue, state senator's mother among those rescued

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire tore through a synagogue that operates out of a home in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, and a local politician's mother was among those rescued from the burning structure.

The flames broke out just before 8 a.m. at the house on 18th Avenue in Borough Park, at the synagogue formerly run by State Senator Simcha Felder's late father.

"We had a fire in the first floor of a two-story house of worship," FDNY Deputy Chief James Boylan said. "Members removed three people from the second floor, a mother and two children. Hatzolah Ambulance Services removed State Senator Simcha Felder's mother from the first floor prior to units arrival. She was removed in a wheelchair. Everybody is doing OK."

ALSO READ | Historic nearly 300-year-old bell will ring again after surviving NYC church fire

The woman and the children were carried down a ladder by firefighters.

"Guys did a great job," Boylan said. "They saved some lives, they saved some sacred documents. That's a win for the FDNY."

Officials said one Torah was saved, but there were more in a second-floor save that were unreachable at first.

It is unclear if they were damaged or protected by the safe.

ALSO READ | 5 injured in Brooklyn high-rise building fire

The fire was under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityborough parkbrooklynfdnysynagoguerescuefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive snowstorm bears down on NYC, Tri-State
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update
Weather Live Updates: Westchester Co. briefing
Are snow days over? Here's the plan for NYC schools
State of emergency in NJ
LIVE: Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
Show More
Kirk Cameron's Christmas caroling protest in California sparks backlash
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
Inside look at how Mount Sinai will distribute vaccine
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
More TOP STORIES News