BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire tore through a synagogue that operates out of a home in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, and a local politician's mother was among those rescued from the burning structure.
The flames broke out just before 8 a.m. at the house on 18th Avenue in Borough Park, at the synagogue formerly run by State Senator Simcha Felder's late father.
"We had a fire in the first floor of a two-story house of worship," FDNY Deputy Chief James Boylan said. "Members removed three people from the second floor, a mother and two children. Hatzolah Ambulance Services removed State Senator Simcha Felder's mother from the first floor prior to units arrival. She was removed in a wheelchair. Everybody is doing OK."
ALSO READ | Historic nearly 300-year-old bell will ring again after surviving NYC church fire
The woman and the children were carried down a ladder by firefighters.
"Guys did a great job," Boylan said. "They saved some lives, they saved some sacred documents. That's a win for the FDNY."
Officials said one Torah was saved, but there were more in a second-floor save that were unreachable at first.
It is unclear if they were damaged or protected by the safe.
ALSO READ | 5 injured in Brooklyn high-rise building fire
The fire was under control within an hour.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Fire tears through Brooklyn synagogue, state senator's mother among those rescued
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News