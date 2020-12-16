Fire tears through Brooklyn synagogue, state senator's mother among those rescued

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire tore through a synagogue that operates out of a home in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, and a local politician's mother was among those rescued from the burning structure.The flames broke out just before 8 a.m. at the house on 18th Avenue in Borough Park, at the synagogue formerly run by State Senator Simcha Felder's late father."We had a fire in the first floor of a two-story house of worship," FDNY Deputy Chief James Boylan said. "Members removed three people from the second floor, a mother and two children. Hatzolah Ambulance Services removed State Senator Simcha Felder's mother from the first floor prior to units arrival. She was removed in a wheelchair. Everybody is doing OK."The woman and the children were carried down a ladder by firefighters."Guys did a great job," Boylan said. "They saved some lives, they saved some sacred documents. That's a win for the FDNY."Officials said one Torah was saved, but there were more in a second-floor save that were unreachable at first.It is unclear if they were damaged or protected by the safe.The fire was under control within an hour.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.----------