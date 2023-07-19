Police are searching for the missing 14-year-old who they say could be in danger.

Missing Brooklyn teen with autism may be in imminent danger

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An urgent search is under way for a teenager with autism who is missing in Brooklyn.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Asha Roberts, a 14-year-old girl, who was last seen at Bond and Union streets on Saturday.

Roberts has autism and may be in imminent danger. She may respond to the name Lily.

According to police, Roberts is 5'2 tall, weighs 200lbs, she has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black pajama pants, and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone who sees Roberts is asked to call the NYCPD Missing Person Squad at (800) 577-8477, or call 9-1-1.

