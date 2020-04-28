coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC-based Brotherhood/Sister Sol provides food, laptops

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For 25 years, the Harlem-based Brotherhood/Sister Sol has been providing support in various ways to young people from ages 8 to 22.

"In normal times, we provide 12,000 meals a year to our young people," founder Khary Lazarre-White said. "In normal times, we provide laptops as they go off to college, scholarships."

But these are hardly normal times, so Lazarre-White says most of their support has moved online, including tutoring and mental health. They've given out more laptops, even hot spots for those without internet, to foster a sense of community.

"We know this COVID pandemic is having disproportionate effect on black and brown communities and economically distressed communities," Lazarre-White said. "So the need to help young people navigate that is a very deep need."

And many of the members and their families are struggling with food insecurities because of parents who've lost jobs. The organization, Bro/Sis for short, has responded.

"The organization is raising money and doing adjustments to our budget to ensure we have the resources in cash to purchase large amounts of food from a wholesaler to then distribute that food," Lazarre-White said.

The students have helped unload, organize, and hand out that food, and some even goes to the greater community.

"For our young people to come to us and say this is a time we need food because of food insecurity, is just a continuation of the relationship," Lazarre-White said. "Because of the depth of the relationship the organization establishes."

It is a relationship that helps nourish, inspire and protect the next generation.

For more information, visit Brotherhood-SisterSol.org/.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattanharlemcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalnyc newslaptops
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Show More
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News