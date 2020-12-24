Brothers attacked by group in Brooklyn, 1 fatally stabbed

By Eyewitness News
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a young man in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Turner Place in Kensington.

Police say 21-year-old Tyler Nichols was walking with his older brother 24-year-old Shane Nichols when a group of men jumped out of a car and assaulted them.

Tyler Nichols was stabbed and his brother attacked.

The four men then ran away, leaving a red four-door sedan at the scene.

The four attackers are described as two Black men and two Hispanic men, all in their 20s, all approximately 5'6" tall.

The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Bronx teen fatally shot outside deli

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensingtonbrooklynnew york citymurderstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high wind warning
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
Show More
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
$1M lotto winner on LI; Jackpots grow for Mega Millions, Powerball
Christmas unites NYC community after fire guts historic church
George Floyd's daughter receives bedroom makeover
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
More TOP STORIES News