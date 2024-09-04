Brush fire burns near light rail tracks in Union City, New Jersey

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A brush fire was burning close to the light rail tracks in Union City, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at Manhattan Avenue just before 7 a.m.

You could see smoke from the 14th Street viaduct from Hoboken into Union City and not far from the Lincoln Tunnel.

There was concern that rail service in that area could be affected by the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

