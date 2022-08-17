Suspect put on gloves before punching man in brutal, random attack outside a Bronx restauarant

The suspect can be seen exiting the restaurant and putting on gloves before brutally attacking a man. The victim suffered a fractured skull.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- One man is in critical condition after being brutally attacked in front of a restaurant in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the 52-year-old victim exiting Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188 in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx when he stopped to observe several people talking outside.

A few minutes later the suspect exited the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves, and stood behind the victim.

Then without warning the suspect began punching the victim in the face before walking back into the restaurant.

The victim suffered a skull fracture, a broken cheekbone, and bleeding on his brain.

He was transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described to police as having a medium complexion, medium build, and partially balding.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

