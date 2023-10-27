The holiday shopping season is kicking off in Bryant Park with the Holiday Village.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for the season

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- It may not feel like winter weather-wise yet, but New York City is getting ready for the holidays.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens on Friday.

You can get a head start on your holiday shopping or go ahead and go ice-skating in your T-shirt and shorts.

The city is welcoming back the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace Markets.

This season will feature over 190 merchants, including an entirely new area off 40th Street which opens later in November.

Approximately 80% of vendors are minority/female/BIPOC-owned businesses.

The new 40th Street vendors include:

Wildflower: Wildflower NYC is a vibrant floral boutique in the heart of New York City, where urban sophistication meets the beauty of nature through stunning floral arrangements.

RKNYC: Nickel-free jewelry filled with natural one-of-a-kind stones by jewelry designer Rhea Kulcsar. Founded in NYC and hand made in the U.S.

Fairy Light Factory: A Brooklyn-based business with more than 50 different color options to design stunning lights displays that use strings with incandescent light bulbs.

Lael Alpaca: A woman-owned and operated business creating hand-crafted apparel & home goods from 100% Peruvian alpaca.

Of course, people are coming back to see some of their returning favorites including:

5th & Madison: These expert scent masters may hail from Boston, MA, but they've captured the essence of NYC's chicest addresses in their indulgent line of candles, aroma diffusers, and luxurious bath and body products. Light one of their clean-burning, 100% eco-friendly soy candles and fill your home with uptown-chic scents like "Couture" and "Cosmopolitan."

Cheesesteaks by Truffleist: Based out of Long Island City, Queens, the Truffleist produces handcrafted, small-batch truffle products and aims to bring their customers the highest quality goods to create delicious, unique dishes. After amazing customer feedback, owner and chef Jimmy Kunz started "Cheesesteaks by the Truffleist" to showcase a delicious line of sandwiches and snacks.

Cantina Royale: This is the story of bold, delicious, and inventive hot sauces created by a former actress turned flavor connoisseur, fueled by the belief in a Dr. Frankenstein-like chef from Mexico obsessed with the potential of peppers. Born out of Williamsburg Mexican restaurant & bar Cantina Royal by restaurateur Diana Beshara and executive chef Julio MM, the company is proudly woman-owned, minority-owned, and made in NYC.

The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace Markets close on January 2, but The Rink along with The Lodge and other fun winter activities will remain open at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park until March 3, 2024.

You can check out all the shops and learn more at wintervillage.org.

