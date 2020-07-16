Wall collapse at construction site on East Side causing traffic delays

The above location is a vacant five-story mixed residential and commercial building at 211 East 34th Street.
Video from NewsCopter 7 and from an Eyewitness News camera on the ground showed a large portion of the side of the building had fallen. Debris was seen strewn outside the area which collapsed.
NYC Department of Buildings has been notified.
34th street is closed between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and the Queens Midtown Tunnel exit is closed.
Expect traffic delays in the area because of FDNY activity.
