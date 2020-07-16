Wall collapse at construction site on East Side causing traffic delays

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large section of the wall of a building at a construction site in Manhattan has collapsed. No injuries, but the incident is impacting traffic.

The above location is a vacant five-story mixed residential and commercial building at 211 East 34th Street.

A wall collapsed at a construction site on the East Side of Manhattan on Thursday



Video from NewsCopter 7 and from an Eyewitness News camera on the ground showed a large portion of the side of the building had fallen. Debris was seen strewn outside the area which collapsed.

NYC Department of Buildings has been notified.

RELATED: Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings

34th street is closed between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and the Queens Midtown Tunnel exit is closed.

Expect traffic delays in the area because of FDNY activity.



