Firefighters battled 3 separate overnight fires in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters were busy this morning in Paterson, New Jersey battling multiple overnight fires.

The first fire broke out at a three-story building on East 32nd Street around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Then, a four-alarm fire spread to three homes on Marshall Street near Slater Street at 4:00 a.m. this morning.

The families in those three homes were able to get out uninjured.

A total of 11 families were displaced leaving 30 people temporarily homeless.

The American Red Cross is assisting some of those families to find temporary housing.

If that wasn't enough, while Paterson firefighters were battling the second blaze, they also had to put out a car fire on Interstate 80.

