Burglar falls asleep after breaking into car in New Jersey, police say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey was arrested after police say he fell asleep inside the car he was attempting to burglarize.

The incident was reported in the 300 block of Main Street just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they arrived to find 22-year-old Kyle Sallie asleep inside a car that didn't belong to him.

Their investigation led them to figure out Sallie entered the car, removed items from the glove box and then fell asleep.

He was charged with criminal trespass and burglary.

Authorities say Sallie was also wanted out of Morris County for burglary.

