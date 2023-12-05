Police warn of 'occupied' home burglaries in South Brunswick - criminals searching for car fobs

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are warning homeowners about a recent trend they've seen: burglaries while the homeowners are home.

Officers say over the weekend, three homes in South Brunswick were targeted by burglars looking for key fobs to high-end luxury vehicles.

Police say they're also concerned that this trend could lead to dangerous confrontations between the homeowners and the burglars.

Authorities have put out a few tips for homeowners if you do happen to find yourself in this situation:

- Take a look

- Don't not confront the burglar and don't block their exit

- Always keep your cell phone nearby

-I mmediately report the burglary

They've also released some tips on ways to try and prevent the burglaries:

- Keep doors and windows locked

- Lock your garage door

- Keep any exterior lights on

- Keep any high-end vehicles out of sight and make sure to always keep them locked

