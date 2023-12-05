Police warn of 'occupied' home burglaries in South Brunswick - criminals searching for car fobs

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are warning homeowners about a recent trend they've seen: burglaries while the homeowners are home.
Officers say over the weekend, three homes in South Brunswick were targeted by burglars looking for key fobs to high-end luxury vehicles.
Police say they're also concerned that this trend could lead to dangerous confrontations between the homeowners and the burglars.
Authorities have put out a few tips for homeowners if you do happen to find yourself in this situation:
- Take a look
- Don't not confront the burglar and don't block their exit
- Always keep your cell phone nearby
-I mmediately report the burglary
They've also released some tips on ways to try and prevent the burglaries:
- Keep doors and windows locked
- Lock your garage door
- Keep any exterior lights on
- Keep any high-end vehicles out of sight and make sure to always keep them locked
