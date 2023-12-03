Johny Fernandez reports from Far Rockaway, Queens with the latest.

Multiple dead, 2 officers injured after suspect in Far Rockaway, Queens: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating how a domestic dispute led to multiple people dead and two officers injured in Queens Sunday morning.

Officials say a man fatally stabbed four people inside a Far Rockaway home.

Three of the stabbed victims were pronounced dead in the home on Beach 22nd Street.

The suspect is said to have then set the house on fire as he fled. The fire was minor and was put out by a sprinkler system.

Police say the man encountered responding officers in the street and slashed two of them, before officers fatally shot him.

A fourth stabbed person died, and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.

The two NYPD officers slashed were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

