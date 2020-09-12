Teen saves family of four from burning car in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A brave teenager in Connecticut is credited with saving the lives of a mother and her three young children by pulling them from a burning car.Waterbury police say 18-year-old Justin Gavin saw the car on fire as he was walking Wednesday.Authorities say the mother was in the driver's seat while the three kids were in the backseat.Gavin ran over and opened the door, helping the mother unfasten her seatbelt and get out.He then pulled her 1, 4 and 9-year-old children out.----------