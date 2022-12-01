2 children rescued from burning house fire in Connecticut

A 2- and 3-year-old were both revived Wednesday night after being pulled from a burning house in Connecticut.

The children were found lying semi-conscious on the floor of the second-level bedroom.

Video showed some of the chaos at the scene in on Custer Street in Stamford.

The fire department says a pot on the stove somehow went up in flames.

No fire, smoke, or water damage affected the adjacent living units.

No firefighters were injured.

A 14-year-old neighbor returning home with her mom is the person who called 9-1-1.

"Tonight, the brave actions of our first arriving firefighters resulted in the successful rescue of two children. Those actions coupled with immediate life-saving resuscitative efforts by our fire and EMS personnel ended this incident with a positive outcome," Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

