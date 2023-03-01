Newscopter 7 was over the scene where the juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers fled, but were quickly captured by law enforcement.

Teens in stolen car crash into school bus on way to field trip in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus with students aboard on their way to a field trip was hit by a stolen car in Newark Wednesday morning.

It happened on Branford Place near Broad Street at around 9:45 a.m.

The 11 Central High school students were not hurt, but the bus driver complained of pain. The driver would be checked out by medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle and two other teens allegedly attempted to run from the scene after the crash, but police quickly captured them.

The incident remains under investigation.

So far, there is no word of any charges against the juveniles in the stolen vehicle.

