Driver, passengers injured when MTA bus and truck collide on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Around a dozen people were injured when a bus and truck collided on the Upper West Side on Thursday.

The crash was reported at West 82nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue around noon.

The bus driver and about 11 people on the bus were checked out.

They were taken to Mount Sinai West or Mount Sinai Morningside, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

