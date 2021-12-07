Traffic

New Yorkers rally to share accounts of bad MTA bus service, demand action

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Yorkers rally to share accounts of bad bus service, demand action

CITY HALL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Riding buses in the city can be painful and slow and advocates are demanding more from the MTA.

But what is surprising is the man in charge of the MTA, on the receiving end of their criticism, is on their side.

From riders demanding better accessibility to riders with medical conditions to college students and young professionals -- they all know the pain and struggle of riding the bus.

All of the testimonies they gave are what the Riders Alliance call the "Bus Rider Blues."

The alliance spoke to hundreds of riders throughout the summer and compiled the 50 most compelling stories to a book.

"This not a usual thing, the MTA chair to come to a demonstration by advocates," said MTA acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.



And there was a surprising addition to the Bus Rider Blues from the MTA chair.

"I've been riding the bus since I was 6 years old," Lieber said. "My brother and I got to school that way. I ride the B35 now on Church Avenue and you know, you know it's going to be a little while. You know who else is dissatisfied with bus service? This guy. The MTA is dissatisfied with bus service. We have a lot of things we have to do better but we've also gotten on record again and again that what we need is bus priority. We need bus lanes, we need busways and we need the cars and trucks to stop blocking the bus lanes and bus ways. So we reached out to DOT and said let's do more."

A Department of Transportation spokesperson said:

"We have installed a record number of busways this year, speeding the rides of over half a million New Yorkers, and we work in close partnership with the MTA and NYPD to keep lanes clear."

"The only thing that a horrible commute does is add more stress and anxiety to your day," said Ashley Price with the Transit Center.

Bus lane camera tickets are effective. Eighty percent of people who received one ticket did not get another one.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as First Lady
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtabusmass transit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News