14-year-old boy on bus struck by stray bullet in Manhattan

The shots were fired at Lenox Avenue and West 139 Street just before 10 a.m.
The teen was grazed and was treated at the scene before being rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.
His injuries were described as minor.
The suspect fled the scene, and no arrest were immediately made.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
