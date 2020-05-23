coronavirus new york city

Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic

By TOM KRISHER
NEW YORK CITY -- Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business.

The Estero, Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company.

By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash.

Starting in mid-March, the company - whose car-rental bands also include Dollar and Thrifty - lost all revenue when travel shut down due to the novel coronavirus, and it started missing payments in April. Hertz has also been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.

"No business is built for zero revenue," former CEO Kathryn Marinello said on the company's first-quarter earnings conference call May 12. "There's only so long that companies' reserves will carry them."

In late March, Hertz shed 12,000 workers and put another 4,000 on furlough, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90% and stopped all nonessential spending. The company said the moves would save $2.5 billion per year.

But the cuts came too late to save Hertz, the nation's No. 2 auto rental company founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs, who started in Chicago with a fleet of a dozen Ford Model Ts. Jacobs sold the company, initially called Rent-A-Car Inc., to John D. Hertz in 1923.

In a note to investors in late April, Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari predicted that rival Avis would survive the coronavirus crisis but Hertz had only a 50-50 chance "given it was slower to cut costs."

On May 18, Hertz took the unusual step of naming operations chief Paul Stone as CEO and announced that Marinello would step down as CEO and from the company's board. Mazari called the change unusual just days before a potential bankruptcy filing. He also noted that CEO changes have been common at Hertz since financier Carl Icahn entered the company in 2014.

Icahn's holding company is Hertz's largest shareholder, with a 38.9% stake in the company, according to FactSet.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka credited Marinello with reigniting Hertz's revenue growth, writing in a note to investors that it rose 16% in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Hertz's bankruptcy protection filing was hardly a surprise. In its first-quarter report filed earlier in May with securities regulators, the company said it may not be able to repay or refinance debt and may not have enough cash to keep operating.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbankruptcyhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Low income, minority neighborhoods more likely to work outside their homes amid COVID-19, data shows
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
NYC now using indicator thresholds to measure COVID-19 progress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
PAPD members make girl an honorary K-9 officer
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
Show More
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Diocese of Brooklyn churches to reopen for private prayer
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
More TOP STORIES News