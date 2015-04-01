BUSINESS

Charter customers to get cash, free HBO or Showtime as part of $174 million settlement

This April 1, 2015, file photo, shows a Charter Communications van in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Cable company Charter Communications has agreed to a $174.2 million settlement with the New York Attorney General's Office for defrauding customers with slower-than-promised internet speeds.

Under the settlement announced Tuesday, Charter -- previously Time Warner Cable -- agreed to pay back $62.5 million to more than 700,000 New York customers and provide 2.2 million of its active customers $110 million worth of streaming services and premium channels for free.

Each customer will receive between $75 and $150 from the company, as well as streaming services and premium channels at no charge. That includes a choice of either three months of free HBO or six months of free Showtime. (Note: This benefit is available to subscribers who do not already subscribe to both of the offered networks through Charter.)

In addition to the direct refunds, Charter will offer free streaming services to active internet subscribers.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said it's believed to be the largest refund by an internet provider in U.S. history.

A Charter spokeswoman said the state's lawsuit stemmed from advertising practices by Time Warner Cable prior to its 2016 merger with Charter.

The company says it will contact eligible customers about compensation they will receive under the settlement.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscable televisiontime warnerbusinesssettlementNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Fine Fare Supermarket now open in Washington Heights | Hoodline
CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance pay
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
Business trends in NYC: Real estate agents expand ranks; laundry services ebb | Hoodline
More Business
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
5 accused of torturing boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
Basketball coach gets 20 years in NYC child sex abuse case
2 arrested after Virginia man found dead in duffel bag in Yonkers
Show More
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Accountant pleads guilty in 2015 acid attack, embezzlement
Michael Flynn sentencing delayed
More News