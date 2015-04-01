Cable company Charter Communications has agreed to a $174.2 million settlement with the New York Attorney General's Office for defrauding customers with slower-than-promised internet speeds.Under the settlement announced Tuesday, Charter -- previously Time Warner Cable -- agreed to pay back $62.5 million to more than 700,000 New York customers and provide 2.2 million of its active customers $110 million worth of streaming services and premium channels for free.Each customer will receive between $75 and $150 from the company, as well as streaming services and premium channels at no charge. That includes a choice of either three months of free HBO or six months of free Showtime. (Note: This benefit is available to subscribers who do not already subscribe to both of the offered networks through Charter.)In addition to the direct refunds, Charter will offer free streaming services to active internet subscribers.Attorney General Barbara Underwood said it's believed to be the largest refund by an internet provider in U.S. history.A Charter spokeswoman said the state's lawsuit stemmed from advertising practices by Time Warner Cable prior to its 2016 merger with Charter.The company says it will contact eligible customers about compensation they will receive under the settlement.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------