Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach

NEW YORK (WABC) --The food chain Chili's has reported a data breach that may have leaked customers' credit and debit card information.
The company says they discovered the breach on Friday.
Customers who visited one of their restaurants between March and April of this year could be compromised.
Chili's says they are currently working to determine which locations and how many customers were affected.
