NYC community radio station WBAI ends local operations

(WBAI.com)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After decades on the air in New York City, community radio station WBAI abruptly ceased local operations on Monday.

In a letter to staffers, Pacifica Foundation wrote that the shut down is "due to ongoing and continued projections of further financial losses at WBAI."

The California-based foundation said while the news would come as "a deep and painful shock" keeping the station in business would "jeopardize the survival of the entire network."

WBAI first came on the air in the 1960s as a champion of liberal causes.

The news drew reactions from politicians and community leaders alike.





Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams tweeted "We need outlets like #WBAI to tell the untold stories of our city. @RadioPacifica , please relaunch ASAP."







The station will continue to broadcast live feeds from "Pacifica Across America" and the foundation suggested in its statement that a comeback is possible.

"We will relaunch WBAI once we are able to create a sustainable financial structure for the station," the foundation said.

