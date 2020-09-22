Here are 12 local Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated to close this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first 63 stores it will close by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by COVID-19.The company announced in July plans to close around 200 stores over 2 years. This is the first phase of that plan."This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people. This includes the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands in 2021, along with new omnichannel services that provide faster, more convenient shopping like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same-day delivery," Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson Dominic Pendry said.Here are the stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will close:13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington1914 East Street, in Torrington4075 Route 9, in Howell202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester410 E. 61st Street, in New York2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing---The remaining stores slated for closure by the end of 2020 are listed below.1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles4735 29th Street, in Greeley23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park2838 North Broadway, in Chicago2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury730 Center Street, in Auburn3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville9333 Research Blvd, in Austin853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett605 Main Street, in Brookfield172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg