BUCHANAN, Westchester County (WABC) --A tentative agreement has been reached with union workers at Indian Point.
The deal was reached at 2 a.m. Wednesday after talks with energy company Entergy were put on hold over the weekend.
The two sides worked for weeks to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement extending to 2020, one year after the nuclear power plant is expected to close.
The tentative agreement will now be voted on by union members.
