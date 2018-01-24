BUSINESS

Indian Point workers, Entergy reach tentative agreement to avoid strike

Eyewitness News
BUCHANAN, Westchester County (WABC) --
A tentative agreement has been reached with union workers at Indian Point.

The deal was reached at 2 a.m. Wednesday after talks with energy company Entergy were put on hold over the weekend.

The two sides worked for weeks to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement extending to 2020, one year after the nuclear power plant is expected to close.

The tentative agreement will now be voted on by union members.

