Business

Tax Day 2019 Freebies: IRS got you stressed? Relax with these deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Don't let taxes stress you out! Check out these deals and freebies.

After you've finished your taxes, celebrate with some freebies.

Several businesses are offering deals on April 15 to help take the stress out of Tax Day.



Boston Market

Get the $10.40 Tax Day meal special.

Cicis

Get an adult buffet for $4.15 with a purchase of a large drink. Dine-in only.

Office Depot/Office Max

Shred up to five pounds of documents for free with a coupon. This offer lasts through April 27.



Planet Fitness

From tax to relax, Planet Fitness is offering free hydromassages from April 11-20.

You just need to bring a coupon, available on their website. You don't have to be a member to enjoy it.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Sign up for Potbelly Perks online or by downloading the restaurant's app to get a free sandwich.

If you're already enrolled, you'll get a BOGO sandwich that will load in the app for you to redeem on Tax Day.



Schlotzsky's

The shop is offering a free small The Original sandwich if you buy chips and a medium drink on Tax Day only.

Check their Facebook page for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstaxesfree stuffdeals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ home catches fire after series of lightning strikes in area
DWI suspect found naked in family's home, crashed car in backyard
Boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car
Small plane crashes into lawn of Long Island home, all survive
NYPD: Officer shoots man armed with knife, stick in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Rain clears, but brings cooler temps
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Show More
Jury selection begins for 5 men charged in Junior's murder
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Police search for man behind urine attacks on MTA workers
Police looking for man wanted in string of synagogue burglaries
Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter
More TOP STORIES News