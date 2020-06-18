reopen ny

Reopen NY: Liquor licenses will be revoked from rule-breaking New York restaurants, bars

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order on Thursday to increase the state's capacity to enforce social distancing and compliance orders with restaurants and businesses.

Violations of the reopening rules and guidelines for businesses can result in the immediate shutdown of the business.

For restaurants and bars, they face losing their liquor license and shutdown.

"We've made great, great progress, we don't want to slide back. I want to make sure we don't get careless, the weather is nice, the governor said the numbers are good, we don't have to worry, hallelujah, no. The numbers are good because we did what we were supposed to do," Cuomo said.

He also signed an executive order that gives bars responsibility for the sidewalk area outside of their business. He says the State Liquor Authority will enforce that as well.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citymedicalliquorcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobarrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy gives update
Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park preps for kickoff to Triple Crown
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
New York DMVs moving to reservation only policy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Rikers inmates jump in the water in escape attempt: PD sources
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy gives update
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies
Police: Woman hit ex-boyfriend with car on Long Island
Close call for rabbi as 2 men shoot at each other
Show More
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
Woman punched in head in Brooklyn subway station
Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park preps for kickoff to Triple Crown
Several injured after car plows through pedestrians in NYC
Bolton says Trump not 'fit for office' in ABC interview
More TOP STORIES News