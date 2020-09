Reopen NYC: Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return

EMBED >More News Videos The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As children return to school in the suburbs and next Monday in New York City, some wondered when will they be asked to return to work.Some companies like JP Morgan Chase and L'Oreal have already asked workers to return in-person.But Mayor Bill de Blasio said that in his view the city is in the planning stages of figuring that out."I think everyone should start the process now of determining how to do that," he said.He said the city with 380,000 employees, bringing them back will have a very big impact on the city."We have to be smart about our sequencing. But, for a lot of sort of smaller and mid-level employers, of course start to bring people back as soon as you feel ready," Mayor de Blasio said. "We want to make sure that this city comes back to life unquestionably, but for the big strokes, like opening schools or going through those big phases, or certainly the return of the larger city workforce. Those we're going to sequence carefully to make sure they conform to what the data and science is telling us about how we keep the coronavirus at bay in the city."New York City public schools will begin to offer in-person classes under a Blended Learning hybrid model starting next Monday. The city is also offering a Learning Bridges child care program to help parents that have returned to work.