New Miller Lite campaign offers free beer for an 'unfollow'

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 79375 with a photo or screenshot. (Miller Lite)

Miller Lite wants to offer a free beer to every person who unfollows them on social media.

The new campaign is focused on bringing back what they call the original social media, "Miller Time".

"We know that today's generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media, and yet are only meeting up with their close friends less than a few times of a month," said Anup Shah, Vice President Miller Family of Brands. "We want to remind them that while social media is great, it's no replacement for hanging out in-person over a Miller Lite."

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 79375 with a photo or screenshot. Details on the program, including state-by-state regulations are available here.

As part of the campaign, Miller Lite will debut a new television spot during Game 1 of the World Series.



Additionally, Miller Lite is going dark on all social media accounts, meaning they will take a break from posting on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.
