Netflix expanding in New York City with office, production space

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Netflix is expanding its presence in New York City with an office in Manhattan and a production hub in Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, bringing hundreds of jobs and up to $100 million in investments to the city.Cuomo said the expanded office in Manhattan will directly create 127 high-paying executive content, marketing and production development jobs over the next five years, while six sound stages in Brooklyn will have the capacity to hold thousands of production crew jobs within five years."Netflix is innovative, creative and bold, just like New Yorkers, and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business," Cuomo said. "We're proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring."Netflix's new corporate offices will take up approximately 100,000 square feet at 888 Broadway in Manhattan's Flatiron District and will house the 127 new executive content acquisition, development, production, legal, publicity and marketing positions -- in addition to Netflix's 32 current New York-based employees.The company, which has a long history of production in New York with shows like "Orange is the New Black," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Russian Doll," has also leased approximately 161,000 square feet to build six sound stages and support spaces at 333 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn.To support the expansion, Empire State Development has offered up to $4 million in performance-based Excelsior Tax Credits over 10 years, which are directly tied to real job creation.To receive the full incentive, Netflix must create the 127 jobs by 2024 at its new executive production office and then retain those new jobs and their existing 32 office jobs for another five years.----------