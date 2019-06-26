7 On Your Side

Washington Heights woman scammed by website selling fake DNA kits

By and Steve J. Livingstone
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, New York City (WABC) -- An "epidemic" of counterfeit products being sold online are duping millions, according to the Better Business Bureau.

One of them is Laura Virella, a mezzo-soprano from Washington Heights who's played tragic heroines like Carmen and Frida Kahlo -- and "counterfeit victim" is a new, unwanted title on her impressive resume.

She thought she was buying a real AncestryDNA kit online, a gift for her parents and her 100-year-old grandma in Puerto Rico. She found the DNA-testing kits on a website called ZoooDeals.com.

After Virella paid $200 on her debit card, her relatives actually received authentic-looking kits. They followed instructions, filling vials with saliva and mailing them.

But when she called the company to check on results, Ancestry told her the vial numbers were already used to test someone else's DNA.

When Virella tried to reach out to ZoooDeals.com for a refund, the website was down, and her emails bounced back.

"(Counterfeit products) cost the U.S. economy somewhere between $200 and $250 billion each year," said Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of the Metro New York Better Business Bureau.

Rosenzweig said counterfeiting is exploding on social media.

"Scammers have gotten so slick. They're producing with really sophisticated websites and ads you may see on social media. They are driving you where they want to drive you, and it's usually not where you're gonna find the legitimate product," Rosenzweig said.

She said counterfeit products can even be dangerous, especially when victims buy health and beauty products.

"If you're buying a supplement or some cream, you could literally be hurting yourself," Rosenzweig said. "You could be hurting your family. You don't know what you're ingesting. You don't know what's in that cream you're putting on your skin."

A representative from Ancestry warned against purchasing from unauthorized re-sellers.

Customers should only use their company website, Ancestry.com, or buy products from authorized retailers on Amazon or eBay.

Some more big takeaways: When buying online, use credit, not debit. You'll have more recourse against fraud.

If you're a victim of fraud, remember that you have just 60 days from when your monthly statement is sent to dispute.

And if you're ever ripped off, report the fraud using the BBB's Scam Tracker.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashington heightsnew york citymanhattandnascam7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Altering travel to the Dominican Republic: What you need to know
7 On Your Side helps NJ couple after manhole mishap
7 On Your Side corrects alternate side parking sign mistake
7 On Your Side solves car-selling catastrophe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy drowns in New Jersey lake
Search for suspect after victim attacked with needle in NYC deli
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Drowned migrant father, daughter ignites immigration debate
Show More
Bronx students learn kindness through ballroom dancing
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery: 'I'm glad I survived'
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
More TOP STORIES News