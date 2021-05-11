NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10596203" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meet Shortcake, a 6-year-old pit bull adopted from Fresno Bully Rescue and now living in southern California.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The world famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.Officials with the luxury hotel said as spring energy fills the streets, they hope the reopening signifies that there is no place as magical as NYC."We are enchanted to welcome guests once again. New York is not complete without The Plaza and we're thrilled to contribute to the energy and excitement that is returning to this magical city,"said Managing Director George Cozonis. "We look forward to the honor of hosting the hotel's loyal guests who return year after year, as well as the privilege of introducing The Plaza to a new generation of luxury travelers."Not only will the suites welcome guests once again, but champagne will flow at the Palm Court's Afternoon Tea and the Guerlain Spa will be ready to pamper guests with treatments.The Plaza has inspired books, appeared in countless movies, welcomed dignitaries from around the world, rolled out the red carpet for Broadway and Hollywood stars and hosted milestone celebrations since 1907.