BUSINESS

Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports say Toys R Us is going out of business: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 12, 2018 (WPVI)

By
According to multiple reports, a big announcement could come down Tuesday from Toys "R" Us regarding shutting down all stores if there isn't a last-minute save to bail them out.

The toy store giant and its companion stores Babies "R" Us could all shut down by this week, according to published reports.

In January, the company announced a growing list of stores slated to close after the retailer entered bankruptcy last year.

"We heard initially they were closing some of the stores, and now we're hearing they're closing all of the stores so sales are even higher," said Mary Mancini, of Downingtown.

At stores that have announced that they are closing, there are deep discounts. But shoppers said there are also restrictions.

"They said with liquidation, they can't do any returns or exchanges," Mancini said.

David Fiorenza, an economics professor at the Villanova School of Business, said online retailers gain an advantage with tax breaks if nationwide closures happen.

Fiorenza said besides hundreds of lost jobs, there is an impact of empty storefronts of this size in communities.

"I think you're going to see more retail in the next few years close because of the nature of the Internet," he said. "The bricks and mortar is really the best thing for a community. They're paying real estate tax, they're paying business taxes, the people who are shopping are paying sales taxes, employees are paying wage taxes ..."

In a tweet last week, Toys "R" Us said they've seen an amazing outpouring of love and they are still open for business.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessshoppingretailstore closingtoys r us
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News