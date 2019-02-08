BUSINESS

Wells Fargo working to resolve outage

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 7, 2019.

Smoke at one of Wells Fargo's data centers left some of the bank's customers without access to online or mobile banking as well as accessing cash from ATMs on Thursday.

It is unknown how many Wells Fargo customers were impacted.

Wells Fargo said workers discovered the problem following routine maintenance.


"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app," Wells Fargo tweeted.

The company said late on Thursday that it had restored ATM access and some online features, but that that other features, such as credit card and mortgage balances, were still being worked on.

"We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns," the latest update reads.

When customers logged in on Thursday, some saw a message that apologized and said mobile banking was temporarily unavailable.


"I got on my Wells Fargo App this morning to see what kind of funds I had to take them out, and it wouldn't let me log on or do anything," said Jonas Palmer.

"It is sort of messed up and you can't see what your account balance is, but I could at least deposit a check," said Garth Connor. "I am a government worker who went through all the shutdown stuff and so my bank balance is different than it normally is."



Late Thursday, the company promised on Twitter that customers would not be responsible for fees resulting from the outage.


San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, the nation's third-largest bank, can't seem to catch a break when it comes to its customer service issues over the last few years. The bank has been plagued with scandals over its sales practices, attaching insurance contracts to auto loans that did not need it, and putting homes into foreclosure where it shouldn't have happened. The bank has been fined more than a billion dollars for its customer service failures.
---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumerwells fargou.s. & worldbanks
BUSINESS
New York City's top 4 thrift stores to visit now
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Protesters disrupt Amazon's NYC hearing announcing initiatives
Plastic bag ban takes effect in New Jersey town
More Business
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery
Show More
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
NY taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during shutdown
Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
More News