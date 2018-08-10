VIDEO: Cab driver arrested in road-rage dispute with family in Midtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested a cab driver following this incident in Midtown

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A cab driver has been arrested and charged with assault after a road rage dispute with a family in Midtown this week.

The incident was reported in the 100 block of 35th Street just before 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, is accused of getting into a fight with a couple, punching the woman in a Nissan Rogue in the face and pulling her hair.

Officials say bystanders rushed in to help and to break up the fight when they saw what was happening.

Authorities say Mallett then got back into her cab and proceeded to ram the Nissan while two children -- an 11-year-old girl and a 2-week-old girl -- were inside at the time.

The couple then drove in front of Mallett -- blocking her path -- and she rammed the Nissan again, police said.

Bystanders gathering around the scene tried to pull her out -- including a person who hung onto the taxi -- as she continued along 35th Street.

Mallett was taken into custody without incident. She is facing charges of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief and her TLC license has been suspended, pending the outcome of the case.

The woman and a man in the Nissan were treated at the scene and the two children were not hurt.

Police are looking at video recorded by a bystander as part of their investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragetaxitaxi driversfightMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chilling text part of case against dad of baby found in river
Source: Bethenny Frankel's on/off boyfriend found dead in Trump Tower
Sean Young wanted for questioning by NYPD in burglary
Wake Forest coach charged in Queens punch death
14-year-old girl on bike critically injured in NJ hit-and-run
Instructor and student hurt in Ocean City, NJ helicopter crash
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
L-train shutdowns begin this weekend
Show More
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital
Mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
President Trump tweets protesting NFL players should 'be cool!'
First human cases of West Nile Virus found in Connecticut
More News