bizarre

California man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days rescued by sheriff's deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Sonoma Co. deputies rescue man stuck in farm equipment for 2 days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man was rescued from the shaft of a vineyard fan outside Santa Rosa Tuesday morning after being stuck there for two days, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he crawled into the tight space because he wanted to take pictures of the farm equipment.

However, deputies say they found more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office wants to charge him for trespassing and drug possession, along with violating his probation and pre-trial release agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarremethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldinvestigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
Pringles joins chicken sandwich wars with new flavor
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
Houston woman cuts her record fingernails after nearly 30 years
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 10-year-old killed in Queens
House catches fire, cars stuck in water as storms move through
AccuWeather: Steamy thunderstorms
Jack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary, will face Murphy in November
Adams calls Wiley hypocrite after questioning police funding
Board says district 'threatened' by state after temporary mask lifting for students
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Harris in Mexico, new report on Capitol siege
Show More
2021 New Jersey Primary Results
30-year-old mom posed as daughter at school before arrest
Body of 8-year-old girl recovered after drowning in Hudson River
Man missing almost 3 weeks after walking out of NY hospital
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
More TOP STORIES News