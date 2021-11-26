Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Canarsie, Brooklyn

A resident of the home on East 98th Street is believed to have set the fire just after 11:10 p.m. Thursday night and fled.
A 32-year-old woman who lives there and a 69-year-old neighbor who may have rushed to help inhaled smoke and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 27-year-old resident who is suspected of setting the fire fled the scene but later turned himself in.
No charges were immediately filed
Detectives are looking into whether a landlord tenant dispute proceeded the fire.
