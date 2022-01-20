NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News morning team welcomed back reporter Candace McCowan after her maternity leave.
Candace and her husband Halton welcomed baby Henry in September.
They all spent some quality bonding time together during her leave.
Congratulations again Candace! Your Eyewitness News family could not be happier for you and we're so happy you are back!
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Welcome back, Candace McCowan!
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News