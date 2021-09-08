Family & Parenting

Candace McCowan gives birth to baby boy

By Eyewitness News
Candace McCowan gives birth to baby boy!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News family keeps growing!

Our own Candace McCowan and her husband Halton welcomed baby Henry into the world last Thursday.

He is a big boy, being born at 9.5 pounds.

Both mom and newborn are doing just fine and look forward to spending quality family time together in the coming weeks.

Congratulations Candace! Your Eyewitness News family could not be happier for you!

