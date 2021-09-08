NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News family keeps growing!
Our own Candace McCowan and her husband Halton welcomed baby Henry into the world last Thursday.
He is a big boy, being born at 9.5 pounds.
Both mom and newborn are doing just fine and look forward to spending quality family time together in the coming weeks.
Congratulations Candace! Your Eyewitness News family could not be happier for you!
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Candace McCowan gives birth to baby boy
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News