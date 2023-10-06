Over 70 million rolling candy products recalled due to choking hazard, 1 death reported

Candy Dynamics' Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy and about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors have been recalled after a 7-year-old New York girl choked and

Several companies have recalled their liquid rolling candy products due to possible choking hazards, including one incident that led to a death.

Candy Dynamics has recalled 70 million units of their "Sour Rolling Candies," while Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution have recalled nearly 146,000 units

These recalls come after a 7-year-old girl in New York choked and died in April after the rolling ball from a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy product "dislodged and became trapped in her throat."

"Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund," said the Consumer Product Safety Commission in its recall announcement on Thursday.

Candy Dynamics will give a full refund for any product that still has candy in it.

