HALLOWEEN

The Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents and police recall the horrifying crime (KTRK)

By
PASADENA, Texas --
Houston, Texas' "Candyman" has become something of an urban legend. But to many parents and children, the story of a father who poisoned his own son's Halloween candy with cyanide is a reminder of an evil far scarier than ghosts or goblins.

Forty years have passed since that Halloween night in 1974, but families have never forgotten.

"It was kind of a cold, and kind of a misty, damp night," remembers Harold Nassif, a former Pasadena Detective Sergeant who investigated the case. "Since it had been raining, Mr. O'Bryan had a raincoat on. Unbeknownst to his friends who he was with, he had the pixie sticks shoved up the sleeves of his raincoat."

Ronald O'Bryan gave pixie sticks to five children, including two of his own. His eight-year-old son, Timothy, asked for one first.

"He said the boy responded after he ate some of it that it was very bitter and didn't taste right," Nassif said.

An hour later, Timothy was dead. The pixie sticks were found to be filled with cyanide.

None of the other children had eaten theirs, but one child tried.

"He had gone home, showed it to his mother and she wouldn't let him have it that night," said Nassif. "She said he could have it after school the next afternoon."

Parents across the country vowed to never celebrate Halloween again.

O'Bryan said he was shocked, even giving an emotional eulogy at his son's funeral. The home where O'Bryan claimed to get the pixie sticks was shrouded in suspicions.

"Someone took it upon themselves to take away the trust and fun away from a lot of parents and a lot of children," said Elizabeth Bagwell, who lives in the home now.

Then, police learned O'Bryan had just taken out life insurance policies for his children.

"I found an adding machine tape," said Nassif. "It had all of his bills written out next to the numbers on an adding machine tape. It came to almost the exact amount of what he stood to collect."

O'Bryan maintained his innocence. A jury took less than an hour to convict him, and an hour and five minutes to sentence him to death.

"He was just very cold and calculating. He saw a means to an end to get out of debt and it's as simple as that," Nassif said. "Halloween will never be the same. Not like it was before this happened."

O'Bryan was executed 10 years after his son's death, on March 31, 1984.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
halloweenchild killedABC13 TBTPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Illusions, glow in the dark and glitter: Halloween's hottest makeup
More halloween
Top Stories
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die, police say
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Long Island community marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
NYC officials, religious leaders condemn synagogue shooting
Show More
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Mets agree to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as GM, reports say
20-year-old stabbed after argument on East Side
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
FDNY comes to rescue of 2 stuck in Queens floodwaters
More News