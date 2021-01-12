Metro North employee in custody after identified as rioter during Capitol siege

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Metro North employee who was identified as one of the rioters at the Capitol last week has been taken into custody.

Will Pepe, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and will appear in federal court in White Plains.

The MTA employee was recognized by both colleagues and management from a photo distributed by law enforcement.

MTA management moved swiftly, and Pepe was suspended without pay and charges are expected to be filed this week.

"Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation," said Ken Lovett of the MTA. "This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation."

Pepe called in sick last Wednesday to attend the Capitol protest, which is false use of sick leave.

RELATED: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
EMBED More News Videos

Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.



The 31-year-old Pepe was hired six years ago.

He is a laborer assigned to a machine shop in Putnam County.

RELATED: 'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkputnam countyriotmtaprotestus capitolmetro north
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
Show More
COVID NY: Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65
3rd lawmaker in Capitol riot lockdown positive for COVID-19
New York state senator accused of domestic violence in NYC
Security ramped up after FBI says armed protests planned in all 50 states
Cuomo launches plan to revive arts, internet for low-income families
More TOP STORIES News