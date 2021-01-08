Metro North employee identified as trespasser during Capitol riots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9414184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York state employee has been identified as one the trespassers involved with Wednesday's Capitol riot.Metro North employee Will Pepe was recognized by both colleagues and management from a photo distributed by law enforcement.MTA management moved swiftly, and Pepe was suspended without pay and charges will be filed next week."Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation," said Ken Lovett of the MTA. "This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation."Pepe called in sick Wednesday to attend the Capitol protest, which is false use of sick leave.The 31-year-old Pepe was hired six years ago.He is a laborer assigned to a machine shop in Putnam County.----------