1 person dead, 1 in hospital after car drove off Hutchinson River Parkway and into Bronx house

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and another in the hospital after a car drove into a house in Eastchester in the Bronx.

Police and members of the FDNY responded to calls that a vehicle drove off the Hutchinson River Parkway and into a home.



When first responders arrived they found a car had smashed into a house at Pelham Bay Park West.

EMS transported one person to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for trauma. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

