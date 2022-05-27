1 person dead, 1 in hospital after car drove off Hutchinson River Parkway and into Bronx house

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11897692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and another in the hospital after a car drove into a house in Eastchester in the Bronx.Police and members of the FDNY responded to calls that a vehicle drove off the Hutchinson River Parkway and into a home.When first responders arrived they found a car had smashed into a house at Pelham Bay Park West.EMS transported one person to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for trauma. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are investigating.----------