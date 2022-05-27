1 person dead, 1 in hospital after car drove off Hutchinson River Parkway and into Bronx house

Police and members of the FDNY responded to calls that a vehicle drove off the Hutchinson River Parkway and into a home.
When first responders arrived they found a car had smashed into a house at Pelham Bay Park West.
EMS transported one person to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for trauma. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
