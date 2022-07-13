Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Denville, apparently during attempted traffic stop

It happened overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday on Route 53 at Station Road in Denville.
Police are investigating whether the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.
The people inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.
The crash happened a bit south of Route 80, and is expected to cause some traffic delays throughout the morning commute on Wednesday.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
