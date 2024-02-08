Car catches fire after crashing into utility pole in Woodbridge

A car crashed into a pole in Woodbridge, New Jersey. John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

A car crashed into a pole in Woodbridge, New Jersey. John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

A car crashed into a pole in Woodbridge, New Jersey. John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

A car crashed into a pole in Woodbridge, New Jersey. John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a pole in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

It happened in the early morning hours on Thursday on Route 9.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control and struck a utility pole.

The pole and the wires came down on top of the car and caused it to catch fire.

So far, there is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police and fire officials remained on the scene hours later.

Southbound Route 9 reopened a few hours later, but traffic was backed up for miles during the morning commute.

ALSO READ | NYCHA bust is biggest single-day bribery takedown in DOJ history, officials say

Jim Dolan has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.