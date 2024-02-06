As many as 70 NYCHA employees arrested in federal corruption investigation in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As many as 70 New York City Housing Authority employees were arrested Tuesday in a federal investigation.

The U.S. Attorney is charging the current and former NYCHA employees with bribery and extortion offenses.

The defendants have been charged with allegedly accepting cash payments from contractors in exchange for awarding NYCHA contracts.

The employees are expected to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan later in the day.

The corruption investigation involves the city's Department of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

