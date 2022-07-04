2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Freehold, New Jersey crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12013118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving five cars in New Jersey killed two passengers and left two drivers seriously injured.Authorities say a 74-year-old woman driving a Lexus sideswiped two cars on Route 9 in Freehold, then rear-ended another car, which in turn rear-ended the fifth car.Two passengers in one of the cars, a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from Marlboro were killed.The driver of another car, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition.The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries.----------