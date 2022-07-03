1 dead after being pulled from Hudson River in Hoboken

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after being pulled from the Hudson River in Hoboken.

Rescue teams were searching after reports that someone fell in the water near 7th Street and Sinatra Drive on Saturday evening.

People are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a breaking story, check back for more information.

----------
Report a correction or typo
