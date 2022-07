1 dead after being pulled from Hudson River in Hoboken

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after being pulled from the Hudson River in Hoboken.Rescue teams were searching after reports that someone fell in the water near 7th Street and Sinatra Drive on Saturday evening.People are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.