Car crashes into Rye backyard during police pursuit

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A car crashed into the backyard of a home in Westchester County during a police pursuit early Wednesday morning.It happened before 6:30 a.m. in Rye.Police were chasing the vehicle and it left the roadway and became wedged between a fence and a private house.The dark-colored vehicle was towed away from the scene.Police took one person into custody and said they were still searching for another.It's not yet known what led police to chase after the suspects.----------