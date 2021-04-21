Car crashes into Rye backyard during police pursuit

It happened before 6:30 a.m. in Rye.
Police were chasing the vehicle and it left the roadway and became wedged between a fence and a private house.
The dark-colored vehicle was towed away from the scene.
Police took one person into custody and said they were still searching for another.
It's not yet known what led police to chase after the suspects.
ALSO READ | Canada goose protecting its brood causing problems at New Jersey diner
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube