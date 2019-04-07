TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Giant flames and thick black smoke filled the air after three cars caught on fire in Manhattan on Saturday.
The cars were parked on Laight Street near Washington Street in TriBeCa when they burst into flames around 6 p.m.
A witness says the whole thing started with careless smoking and a pile of recyclables.
The man says a big gust of wind carried the flames to the cars.
Car fire in Manhattan sends smoke billowing through air
